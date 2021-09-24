'Grama Seva Yojane' to be launched in five districts on Jan 26

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the government will launch 'Grama Seva Yojane' on a trial basis in five districts from January 26, to provide online citizen services at Gram Panchayat level.

Bommai said the scheme would be implemented with the aspiration that gram panchayats should be centres of providing citizen services and the government facilities should be delivered at doorsteps and directed officers to make preparations for the implementation of the scheme.

Democracy can succeed with people's participation. "Unfortunately, we have turned people into beneficiaries. Instead we need to encourage their participation in governance. In this wake, planning should be done at grassroot level and funds must be provided by the government," he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing the inaugural of Amrutha Grama Panchayat programme here.

Noting that under Amrutha Grama Panchayat Scheme, overall development of 750 gram panchayats are envisaged and on an average Rs 3 crore is being provided to each panchayat amounting to about Rs 2,300 crore, he said an incentive of Rs 25 lakh is being provided to each panchayat that completes the programme by March 31, 2022.

If all gram panchayats succeed in meeting the deadline, 1,500 panchayats would be selected for the scheme for next year, he said.

For successful implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, the flagship programme of Government of India to ensure 100 per cent coverage of functional household tap connection in rural areas, Bommai said the state government has released Rs 2,000 crore recently.

The quality of rural life will enhance, when there is financial, social, educational development in rural areas, he said, adding, financial activities must increase in rural areas which is mainly possible through SHGs and Co-operative societies.

Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Giriraj Singh, speaking on the occasion, appreciated the functioning of panchayat raj institutions in the State.

He said that all gram panchayats must be connected digitally by 2024 and directed the state government to implement the same on priority.

According to an official release, the government of India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, is providing more funds for rural development.