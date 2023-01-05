Harassment of girl students in hostel: MLA writes letter to minister

Bengaluru: Congress MLA of Jayanagar assembly constituency Soumya Reddy has written a letter to Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Pujari alleging harassment of female students by the hostel staff and officials in the hostel of Backward Classes Welfare Department in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

'Children are being abused in the hostel. They are not given proper food. There is no bed arrangement for sleeping. There is a condition of having to sleep on an iron bed. The letter mentions that children are being forced to prepare food in the kitchen. Things are being taken through receiving donations from children. No action has been taken against the complaint'. Soumya Reddy requested the Minister Kota Srinivas Pujari that immediate action should be taken against the authorities and justice should be given to the aggrieved children.

More than 100 students are studying in RR Nagar Backward Classes Welfare Department Girls Hostel located in Bangalore city. They torture the students to clean the toilets and hostels for them daily. If they resist, they lock the toilets and cut off the electricity to the rooms and force the students to do the cooking themselves.

The hostel guardians are doing their own service and have smuggled some things off the hostel to their house illegally. They are taking valuables from students in the form of donations. They are misusing the kits given to the students by not giving them. Students are sleeping on an iron couch as the girls are without a bed for 7 months.

'Even though these issues were brought to the attention of the taluk authorities, they also threatened to throw out the students from the hostel who did not take any action. They are doing injustice to the students in connivance with the dormitory keeper. We are a backward state in women's higher education, the experiences of the students from the backward classes who are already facing oppression are tragic, I am deeply disturbed by the ill-treatment, abuse and violation of human rights meted out to these students. And disappointed'. Soumya Reddy through the letter demanded that strict action under law be taken against the guilty warden and taluk officials.