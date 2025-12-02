Hard work transforms barren land: The inspiring journey of Harapalli Ravindra

Mysuru: H N Ravindra, fondly known as Harapalli Ravindra, stands today as a symbol of determination, innovation, and sheer hard work. Born into a small coffee-growing family in Harapalli, a remote village in Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu district, Ravindra’s life story is a testament to how passion, grit, and unwavering commitment can turn even the most challenging dreams into reality.

In 2016, Ravindra made a bold decision—he purchased 40 acres of completely barren and rocky land at Manchadevanahalli in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district. Locals believed the land was unfit for cultivation, but Ravindra saw potential where others saw wasteland. What followed over the next eight years is nothing short of remarkable. Through tireless effort, scientific farming practices, and a deep emotional connection with the soil, he converted this dry, unproductive stretch into a lush, green, fully fertile multi-crop farm.

Today, the farm stands as one of the finest examples of sustainable agriculture. Ravindra cultivates coffee in 30 acres and has diversified his land with guava, chikoo, banana, and over 2,000 sandalwood trees each plantation carefully planned to support soil health and long-term growth. His ability to merge traditional wisdom with modern farming techniques has helped the estate flourish.

What sets Ravindra apart, however, is his compassion toward nature and wildlife. Despite growing guava across two acres, he never harvests it. Similarly, he grows maize to provide shade for coffee plants but chooses not to collect it. Instead, he leaves these crops for birds and local wildlife. Every morning, hundreds of birds visit his estate, feeding freely before returning to their habitats. For Ravindra, this harmony between farming and nature is an essential part of life.

Despite being a successful entrepreneur and progressive farmer, Ravindra has never distanced himself from his roots. He works alongside labourers whenever he finds leisure, showing that humility and hard work remain central to his identity. His neighbors admire him not only for his achievements but also for his hands-on approach and respect for everyone associated with his journey.

From a humble farmer’s son to a model farmer inspiring an entire region, Ravindra’s transformation of barren land into thriving farmland stands as a living example of what dedication can achieve. His journey continues to motivate farmers across Kodagu, Mysuru, and beyond proving that with vision and hard work, even the toughest land can bloom with life.