Hassanamba temple festival preparations in full swing; digital touch to aid devotees this year

Hassan: The annual Hassanamba Jatra Mahotsava, one of the most revered religious events in Karnataka, is just five days away, and preparations are in full swing to celebrate it on a grand scale. The temple doors of Goddess Hassanamba, the presiding deity of Hassan and a symbol of divine power, will open on October 9 and remain open until October 23, offering devotees a rare opportunity to seek blessings for 13 days.

The sanctum sanctorum of the temple, which opens only once a year, will be unlocked following age-old traditions. On October 9, the royal family of Hassan will perform the banni cutting ritual before the doors are ceremonially opened at noon. The first day, however, will be reserved for temple rituals and cleaning, and devotees will be allowed entry from the following morning (October 10) at 5 a.m.

Digital facilities for hassle-free darshan

This year, the temple administration has introduced a digital communication system through WhatsApp to make darshan arrangements more convenient. Devotees can send a message to 6366105589 to receive information about their darshan date, time slots, queue status, ticket booking, and even contribute to the temple’s e-hundi. The initiative aims to minimize crowding and enhance communication between the temple administration and devotees.

In addition to darshan services, the temple board has also arranged tour packages and cultural programs to promote local art and heritage during the festival days.

Robust arrangements for massive crowds

Given that over 15 lakh devotees visited the temple last year, the district administration and temple management are working to ensure smooth and safe movement for the even larger number expected this year. Separate queues are being created for VIP visitors, general devotees, and those purchasing paid passes.

Special passes priced at ₹300 and ₹1,000 will be available for devotees opting for express darshan. For the first time, VIP and VVIP passes have been scrapped, and a new Gold Pass system has been introduced — one pass per person with a fixed two-hour darshan window.

Officials are also prioritizing accessibility for senior citizens and the differently-abled, ensuring special arrangements to take them up to the sanctum for darshan.

City beautification and infrastructure upgrades

Across Hassan city, decorative arches, LED lighting, barricades, and tents are being installed to manage the influx of pilgrims. The roads leading to the temple are being repaired, and over 100 mobile toilets, drinking water points, German tents, and mat flooring are being set up for devotees waiting in long queues. CCTV cameras are also being installed for security and crowd management.

District in-charge Minister Krishna Byregowda and Deputy Commissioner K.S. Lathakumari have reviewed preparations and instructed officials to ensure the festival runs smoothly. Invitations have been distributed, and the temple has been freshly painted for the occasion.

Devotees’ faith in the Goddess

For devotees, the annual darshan of Goddess Hassanamba is an event of immense spiritual significance. Many believe that the Goddess fulfills sincere wishes and protects her devotees from difficulties. The deity, believed to reside in the temple in the form of a lamp and a mound (kumkuma), symbolizes power and divine grace.

As one devotee expressed, “We come here every year without fail. The Goddess has blessed us with peace and prosperity. Just witnessing the opening of the sanctum is a fortune in itself.”

Alongside the Hassanamba festival, celebrations will also take place at Siddeshwara Swamy Temple and Kallappanagudi Shiva Temple, which remain open throughout the year for devotees.

With elaborate digital systems, crowd control measures, and cultural programs planned, Hassan is gearing up for one of its grandest religious festivities — a divine convergence of tradition, technology, and devotion.