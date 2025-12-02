Have sought Jal Shakti Minister’s time, will visit Delhi if I get appointment

Bengaluru: Stating that he has sought time from Union Jal Shakti and Environment Minister to discuss Karnataka’s irrigation projects, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said that he would visit Delhi if he gets an appointment. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, he said, “All BJP MPs elected from the state must raise their voice for the state. They are representing the state and they must support the state’s interest. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said he would take a delegation. He is saying he would help us if we go to Delhi, lets give him the responsibility and see. Need to visit Delhi before the Assembly session starts. We would discuss this with CM Siddaramaiah tomorrow.”

He was replying to a question on his meeting with Union ministers to discuss Mekedatu and other irrigation projects. Asked about the BJP’s allegation of poor governance, he said, “There is no need to worry about it, governance is good.”

Speaking at an event organised at Vidhana Soudha to award Gandhi Grama awards and inaugurate e-swathu 2.0, Dy CM Shivakumar also expressed dissatisfaction over the Centre adopting a step-motherly treatment towards Karnataka in various schemes including MGNREGA and Jal Jeevan Mission.

He said, “The Centre is trying to cut down the grants to projects like MGNREGA as it was launched by the Congress party. In 2021, the grant under MGNREGA was 14.65 crore man-days. It has been reduced to 9 crore man-days this year, a reduction of 40 per cent. In 2021, the state received a grant of Rs 5,910 crore and this year it has come down to Rs 2,691 crore.”

“Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Centre and State have to provide grants of 45 per cent each and the remaining 10 per cent comes from the people. State government released Rs 3,700 crore last year while the Centre has not released any funds yet,” he stated.