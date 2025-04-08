Haveri Milk Producers Union hikes milk procuring cost after outrage by farmers

Haveri: In response to the growing discontent among milk producers, the Haveri District Milk Producers Union (Havemul) has decided to increase the price of milk. The union has announced a hike of ₹2.50 per litre. It will now pay ₹33 for cow’s milk and ₹45.50 for buffalo’s milk, increasing from the previous prices of ₹30.50 and ₹43, respectively, thereby providing some relief to the milk producers.

On March 27, Havemul had made a controversial decision to cut the price of milk by ₹3.50 per litre, which sparked protests from the milk producers. The union is currently facing a loss of ₹18.50 crore, and the chairman had stated that reducing the milk price was necessary to manage these losses.

As a result of the price cuts, milk producers expressed their dissatisfaction vigorously. In light of this, on Sunday (April 6), the chairman of Havemul held a meeting with directors and Minister Shivananada Patil. Based on the minister’s advice, the union has decided to implement a ₹2.50 price increase.

Established in 2022, the Haveri Milk Producers Union was formed after separating from the Dharwad Milk Producers Union. Currently, 135,000 litres of milk are produced daily in Haveri district, but only about 20,000 litres are sold in the market, leading to financial losses for the union.

Additionally, the state government recently reported in the budget session that ₹656.07 crore is still pending in incentive funds for milk producers. There are approximately 904,547 beneficiary farmers waiting for milk production incentives.

The Finance department needs to release funds as milk production is increasing, but the budget allocation has not kept pace. The minister of animal husbandry stated that only ₹1,300 to ₹1,500 crore has been allocated in the budget to support this sector.