HC directs BBMP to submit report on widening of Ballari Road   

Bengaluru: The high court ordered BBMP to provide a proper, thorough, and self-speaking response by way of a compliance affidavit or status report on widening Ballari Road in order to relieve traffic congestion.

Based on the Palike's report, a division bench presided over by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale scheduled the case for further consideration on April 18. The bench noted that the BBMP affidavit mostly concentrated on a certain road expansion stretch, from Gayathri Vihar to Cauvery Theatre intersection, and claimed to have completed 90–95 percent of the work. Yet, it says nothing about the road widening work that will be done on other sections.

The bench stated, "Given the circumstances, it would be necessary for this court to seek BBMP's response as to what is the factual status of the entire road-widening project; how much work has been completed; what would be the stipulated period for completing the entire road-widening work; and what are the safety measures being taken to avoid mishaps since the project involves a busy road, particularly at night when sign boards, etc. are not available." Concerning the Supreme Court's order from November 21, 2014, which called for acquiring 15.4 acres of land by granting TDR in order to widen the road, the bench stated that in the interest of the general public and in order to reduce traffic, the authorities (BBMP and the government) must cooperate to ensure that this project is completed as quickly as possible by offering all necessary support.

A PIL filed by the Bengaluru-based Samarpana socio-cultural charity was being heard in court. The petitioner alleged that no further action had been taken regarding the widening of Jayamahal Road (from Mehkri Circle to Cantonment Railway Station) and Ballari Road despite the Supreme Court and the high court's clear directives and the BBMP's proposal showing a requirement of 15 acres and 39 guntas of land bordering Palace Grounds (from Mehkri Circle to BDA junction).

The road widening between Gayathri Vihar entrance and Cauvery Theatre junction, according to HS Priyadarshini, BBMP executive engineer, road infrastructure (east), is 95% finished, and it has also been asphalted. She claims that the only task left to be finished is building 20 stormwater drain chambers on the far left side of the road.