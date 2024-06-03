HCG Cancer Centre Bangalore elevates voice cancer care with Trans Oral CO2 Laser Surgery

Bengaluru: In a groundbreaking leap for cancer treatment, HCG Cancer Centre Bangalore proudly announces the successful implementation of precision oncosurgery with voice clinics using Trans Oral CO2 Laser Surgery for early voice cancers. This revolutionary technology, coupled with the state-of-the-art ZEISS high-end microscopy system, transforms voice box and vocal cord surgeries into efficient, minimally invasive day-care procedures.

Traditionally, treatments for voice cancers have required extensive periods, spanning weeks to months. However, with HCG’s advanced technology, these procedures now take only a few minutes to hours.

This significant reduction in treatment time is made possible by combining precision technology with instant biopsy reports, providing patients with comfort and reassurance alongside rapid recovery times. Most patients can expect to return to their normal activities the very next day.

To further enhance patient care, HCG’s specialised voice clinics utilise the latest narrow band imaging systems.

These advanced systems can detect hidden suspicious areas in the vocal cords, allowing for the early identification and treatment of pre-malignant conditions and cancers.

In addition to advanced surgical techniques, HCG’s Speech Clinics have developed indigenous methods for voice rehabilitation. These innovative approaches ensure that patients regain their vocal capabilities quickly and effectively, promoting a swift return to their everyday lives.

This month, as part of World Head Neck Cancer Awareness Month, HCG commemorates a significant milestone: completing 1,000 voice surgeries and restoring the voices of thousands of Indians. This achievement underscores HCG’s commitment to advancing cancer treatment and improving patient outcomes. The Group Director and Head of the Head and Neck Oncology Department, HCG Cancer Centre Bangalore, Dr. Vishal Rao, expressed his pride in the team’s accomplishments. “Our mission has always been to provide the highest standard of care using the latest technology. The success of Trans Oral CO2 Laser Surgery and our comprehensive voice rehabilitation programs are testaments to our dedication to innovation and patient well-being.”

HCG invites the public to join in raising awareness about head and neck cancers and to celebrate the strides made in treatment and recovery. Through continued efforts and advancements, HCG aims to provide hope and healing to countless more patients in the years to come.