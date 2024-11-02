HD Kumaraswamy only sheds tears ahead of polls: K'taka Dy CM

Dakshina Kannada: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said on Saturday that Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy "only sheds tears when elections are near".

Shivakumar's remark came in response to the Union Minister's assertion that the Congress leaders lack humanity and that he sheds tears as he was an emotional person.

Bypolls for the Assembly seats in Karnataka will be held on November 13.

Speaking to the media at Mangaluru International Airport, Shivakumar said, "Even though the people of Channapatna or Ramanagara elected Kumaraswamy as their MLA, why didn't he come to the district to hoist the national or Kannada flag even once? Did he do anything for Channapatna’s development?"

He claimed that former BJP MLC and present Congress candidate from Channapatna C. P. Yogeshwara filled the lakes in the Channapatna constituency.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that Union Minister Kumaraswamy did no significant work for the constituency during his tenure as the state Chief Minister.

"When Kumaraswamy (JD-S leader) was in the opposition, he was in tacit understanding with the BJP. Why didn't he bring funds and undertake development work in alliance with the BJP? Why didn't he do it?" Shivakumar questioned.

"Kumaraswamy and his wife represented the Channapatna seat. The current candidate has no connection with Channapatna. He has lost in both Mandya and Ramanagara," Shivakumar said, referring to the Union Minister's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

On Yogeshwara switching parties, Shivakaumar said, "Yogeshwara was with the Congress earlier and later joined the Samajwadi Party and the BJP. Now he has returned to our party, resigning from his position in the Legislative Council, saying that only Congress will benefit the constituency."

"The people of Channapatna taluk are educated and aware. Our government has gone to their doorstep to serve them. At least 22,000 people have shared their woes with us and development work worth hundreds of crores has begun. We are providing sites to the poor," he stated.

"Our government is providing five guarantee schemes to people of all classes across the state. Our guarantee schemes are a model for the country. Many workers are joining Congress from JD(S) as they see no future there," he added.