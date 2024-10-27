HDK criticises state government over seizure of HMT land

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy, has strongly criticized the state Congress government for taking over five acres of vacant land owned by HMT Company at Jalahalli. Expressing his outrage, Kumaraswamy has vowed to pursue legal action against the government’s move, stating that it would lead to setbacks for the state administration.

Speaking to the media, Kumaraswamy asserted, “Legal action will be taken against the seizure of HMT land. The state government will surely face consequences.” He also challenged the integrity of the state government’s actions by pointing to alleged land encroachments in other areas. “A former Speaker in Srinivasapur has not looted hundreds of acres of forest land, let Minister Ishwar Khandre look into it first. They are sitting on the decision given by the court in this regard. Let’s see that first. Let’s see how many acres have been looted there,” he added.

Kumaraswamy further highlighted the events at Jalahalli, where the Karnataka Forest Department had seized five acres of vacant land, claiming it was part of the forest area under their jurisdiction. The operation, carried out on Friday by officials from the Bangalore City Zone of the Forest Department, included putting up a board stating the land belonged to the Forest Department. The controversy stems from a long-standing debate over the status of land in Peenya-Jalahalli Survey No. 1, where 599 acres were earlier categorized as forest land. Ishwar Khandre, the state’s Minister, defended the move, citing the Supreme Court’s principle that “once a forest, always a forest.” He stated that the land, which has not been converted for non-forest use, remains a forest area. Khandre explained that the takeover was conducted as part of an effort to reclaim forest-type and vacant land from the Peenya Plantation area under HMT’s control, with plans to develop a large public garden in the future.

The clash over the ownership and control of this land has escalated, with HD Kumaraswamy criticizing what he perceives as the state government’s encroachment on industrial land, and the state defending the action as a legal reclamation of forest property.

The issue is likely to draw more attention as legal battles and political arguments unfold in the coming days.