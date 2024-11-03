HDK sheds tears during elections but vanishes when people are in tears

Mangaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday hit out at Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, accusing him of showing emotion only during elections and disappearing when people are in distress. Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said, “Tears well up in Kumaraswamy’s eyes only during elections. Where was he when the people of Kanakapura were in pain and tears?” Byelection to the Channapatna Assembly segment will be held on November 13.

JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy will contest as the NDA candidate, while the Congress has fielded C P Yogeeshwara, who joined the grand old party after quitting BJP. The bypoll was necessitated after Kumaraswamy was elected to Lok Sabha in the recently held elections.

In response to Kumaraswamy’s remark that he cries because he is an emotional person, while Congress leaders do not because they lack humanity, Shivakumar countered, “The people of Channapatna and Ramanagara elected him, yet he did not come here to hoist the state and national flags. “

Has he done anything for Channapatna? It was Yogeshwara who filled the taluk’s tanks. Kumaraswamy engaged in ‘adjustment politics’ with the BJP when he was the MLA but failed to secure developmental work for the constituency.”

“Kumaraswamy and his wife represented Channapatna. The current JD(S) candidate has no connection to the constituency and has already lost in Mandya and Ramanagara. Yogeshwara has returned to Congress because only our party has delivered development in Channapatna,” he added.