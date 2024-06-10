Health dept takes steps to clamp on menace of fake medicine

Bengaluru: The Health Department has issued an order to root out fake medical profession. Accordingly, it is mandatory for private hospitals, clinics to display their KPME (Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Association) registration number, hospital name and owner’s name on the front of the building.

Apart from this, allopathic hospitals should follow the color code compulsorily by using blue colour board and Ayurvedic hospitals green colour board.

Failure of private medical hospitals to comply with these rules will be subject to strict action under Section 19(5) of the KPME Amendment Act, 2017.

Fake and unqualified doctors are a scourge on society and are swindling the health of patients.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao shared on social media that ‘our government is committed to patient safety and providing good healthcare.