Health Minister chairs meeting to address forest disease outbreak

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to address the rising incidence of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as "monkey fever", in the districts of Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Uttara Kannada. The meeting focused on implementing measures to control the spread of the tick-borne viral disease and gathering input from officials and public representatives.

According to the minister, a total of 4,080 samples have been tested, with 103 individuals confirmed positive for KFD. Tragically, two people have succumbed to the disease. The meeting outlined several guidelines to manage the situation in the affected districts, including strengthened human and monkey death reporting, enhanced tick surveillance, and the recruitment of staff on a contract basis to address shortages in the health department.

Other measures include the release of daily bulletins detailing KFD tests, positive cases, discharges, and deaths. Designated referral hospitals—KFC Manipal, SIMS Shivamogga, and KRIMS Karwar—have been identified to handle cases. Immediate hospitalisation of confirmed KFD cases is mandatory, with free treatment provided under the ABARK scheme. Additional support includes free ambulance services for patient transfers, adequate stocking of IV infusions and IV paracetamol at primary health centres and hospitals, and the extension of tele-facilities for KFD patients. The public is also receiving free distribution of DEPA, a tick repellent, to reduce exposure. Administrative responsibilities for controlling KFD have been delegated to the DCMO-VDL Shivamogga, who will oversee efforts across all affected districts. The minister highlighted ongoing discussions with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Indian Immunologicals to pursue full-time research aimed at developing a permanent vaccine. Although no specific treatment exists for KFD, authorities are closely monitoring the situation and remain optimistic about curbing its spread.

District in-charge ministers and officials participated in the meeting, which was documented through photographs showing the attendees at the discussion table. The measures reflect a coordinated effort to manage the disease, which remains a public health challenge in the Western Ghats region.