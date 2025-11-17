'Heart of Pharma' Returns: CPHI & PMEC India 2025 to Drive Innovation and Strategic Growth

Bengaluru: In forma Markets in India is set to host the 18th edition of CPHI & PMEC India, South Asia's largest and most influential pharmaceutical industry event, from November 25th to 27th, 2025, at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. Duly referred to as the 'Heart of Pharma,' the event will serve as a premier global destination for pharmaceutical sourcing and innovation, anticipating the presence of over 2,000 exhibitors and more than 50,000 industry professionals and investors from over 120 countries. The expo will showcase the entire pharmaceutical value chain, including APIs, formulations, machinery, packaging, and cleanroom technology, providing unparalleled opportunities for business networking and B2B matchmaking.

The 2025 edition comes against the backdrop of India's robust pharmaceutical sector, which is projected to reach a market size of USD 130 billion by 2030 and a staggering USD 450 billion by 2047. This growth trajectory is strongly supported by the government, with the Union Budget 2025–26 proposing an allocation of over ₹5,268 crore to the Department of Pharmaceuticals—a nearly 29% increase from the previous year.

Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director of Informa Markets in India, emphasized that this focus on R&D, infrastructure, and capacity building reinforces India’s vision of becoming a global pharmaceutical innovation hub. The event will spotlight critical themes like API self-reliance, sustainability, digitalization (Pharma 4.0), and exports, showcasing cutting-edge solutions in clean manufacturing and ESG compliance from leading exhibitors such as Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Hetero Labs, and ACG Pam Pharma.

The three-day event will also solidify its role as a platform for policy advocacy and leadership exchange by welcoming international exhibitors from countries like China, Germany, and Italy. Key marquee events will include the Pharma Leaders Roundtable, Women in Pharma Roundtable, the CPHI Pharma Awards, and the Pharma Connect Congress. Additionally, a comprehensive conference program will feature high-level dialogues on themes such as business sustainability in a shifting geopolitical landscape, reimagining innovation, and incorporating green design principles in pharma packaging and logistics, all designed to foster strategic discussions and responsible, innovation-driven growth for the future-ready pharma ecosystem.