Heaviest Dasara elephant in first weight check: Bhima overtakes Abhimanyu

Mysuru: Inthe first weight measurement of this year’s Dasara elephants, 25-year-old ‘Bhima’ emerged as the heaviest, tipping the scales at 5,465 kg, narrowly surpassing last year’s heavyweight champion, ‘Abhimanyu’, who weighed in at 5,360 kg.

The weighing of the nine Dasara elephants housed in the Mysuru Palace premises was conducted on Monday at the ‘Sairam Electronic Weighbridge’ on Dhanvanthri Road.

Last year, Abhimanyu had weighed 5.3 tonnes and topped the list. In this year’s initial check, he has gained an additional 60 kg. However, Bhima’s remarkable growth has pushed him to the top spot. Participating in the Jamboo Savari procession since 2017, Bhima weighed around 4,000 kg during the 2022 Dasara but has steadily increased his bulk year after year. Now nearing the 5.5-tonne mark, he is on track to challenge the record of ‘Arjuna’, the former lead elephant who once weighed more than 6 tonnes.

Veteran elephant ‘Dhananjaya’, who has been part of Dasara for the past nine years, secured third place at 5,310 kg. Standing tall at 2.86 metres, the majestic 40-year-old ‘Ekalavya’, known for his large, attractive ears, took fourth place at 5,305 kg.

‘Mahendra’, who has replaced Arjuna in combing operations and is part of the Srirangapatna Dasara celebrations, weighed in at 5,120 kg, followed closely by ‘Prashanth’ at 5,110 kg.

Among the rest, 26-year-old ‘Kanjan’, participating for the third time, weighed 4,880 kg.

In the female elephant category, ‘Lakshmi’ weighed 3,730 kg, while ‘Kaveri’ was the lightest among the group at 3,010 kg. The weight checks are an important part of Dasara preparations, ensuring the elephants are in peak condition for the grand Jamboo Savari procession.