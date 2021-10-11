Heavy rain claims life of vegetable vendor in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Thunderstorm that struck Bengaluru on Sunday claimed the life of a vegetable vendor. A 46-year-old Thippeswamy, who was taking shelter under a tree was killed after he was struck by lightning while his son Chidananda (22) was seriously injured. The deceased Tippeswamy of Tumkur had come to the city in search of work. He lived in T Dasarahalli. Police said he was selling vegetables.

Thippeswamy accompanied his son Chidananda on his bike on Sunday morning to his relatives house in Chikka Gollarahatti. From there, he was returning home in the evening through Nice Road. It was around this time heavy rains started. The two parked their bike on a side of the road and took shelter under a tree . As a lightning struck Thippeswamy died on the spot. Chidanand, who was injured, was taken to a hospital by a patrol vehicle. He is said to be critical. A case has been registered at Byadarahalli Station, police said.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru, suggesting heavy rainfall (64.5mm-115.5mm) for next two days. Other than Bengaluru Urban and Rural, a yellow warning has also been issued for Tumkur, Shivamogga, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru Ramanagara, Kolar, Kodagu Belagavi, Bagalkot, Gadag and Vijaypura, for 11 and 12 October.

Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over the state. The IMD said southwest monsoon is active over North-interior Karnataka and is normal over coastal Karnataka and South-interior Karnataka. Three IMD stations in north interior Karnataka recorded heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, while one station in coastal Karnataka saw heavy rainfall. Several trees were uprooted and branches fell as heavy rain lashed the city on Sunday. Waterlogging was reported from several localities to BBMP Control room. As heavy rains lash parts of south and central Bengaluru as the city IMD observatory sees its sixth consecutive rainy day.

With 9 mm of rainfall recorded post 8:30 am on Sunday, the City IMD has recorded 1006.1 mm of rainfall for the year against an annual average of 986.9 mm. The observatory has recorded more than 1000mm of rainfall in 13 out of the last 15 years, as per reports.

Till evening on Sunday, The rainfall recorded in Bengaluru by IMD is as follows: Doresanipalya 34 mm, Bilekahalli 33mm, Nandini Layout 29mm, BTM Layout 28mm, Bellandur 28mm, Yelahanka 20mm, Begur 23 mm, Hampi Nagar 22mm, Kodigehalli 17mm, Sarakki 17mm, Domlur 15mm, Nayandahalli 12mm, Vidyapeetha 11mm and Singasandra 8mm.