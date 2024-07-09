Heavy rains lead to severe flooding in Udupi

Udupi: Udupi district faced severe flooding on Monday, July 8, following intense and sustained rainfall. The adverse weather conditions led to widespread disruption, with emergency services mobilised to rescue affected students and residents.

The heavy downpour caused significant flooding in Gundibail and near Krishna Math. A girls’ Paying Guest (PG) accommodation in Gundibail was flooded, leading to the swift evacuation of the students residing there. Fire emergency teams also played a crucial role in rescuing numerous residents.

The continuous rain led to submerged roads and inundated low-lying areas. The resultant high water levels flooded fields and homes. Rescue operations involved the use of boats to evacuate students from the flooded PG building. Many houses in the Udupi City Municipality area were also affected, with several properties submerged and stormwater drains overflowing.

Parents expressed frustration as children struggled to reach school amidst the flooding. Despite the hazardous conditions, the local administration initially did not declare a holiday, forcing students to navigate flooded streets.

However, after persistent rain and worsening conditions, the Meteorological Department issued a red alert for July 9.

Consequently, District Collector K Vidya Kumari declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district, although higher education institutions like degree, ITI, Diploma, and postgraduate programs were excluded from the closure.

Rescue efforts remained ongoing as authorities worked to ensure the safety of all residents. The heavy rains and subsequent flooding have highlighted the urgent need for enhanced infrastructure and disaster preparedness to better cope with such extreme weather events in the future.