Herbalife India Launches All-Women Electric Auto Fleet in Mysuru to Boost Green Mobility and Livelihoods

Mysuru: Herbalife India, a leading health and wellness company, has launched an all-women electric auto-rickshaw fleet in Mysuru, marking the second phase of its flagship ECO Wheels Women’s Initiative aimed at promoting sustainable urban mobility and women’s economic empowerment.

The initiative, rolled out in partnership with Shishu Mandir, flagged off over 75 electric autos driven by women, expanding on the programme’s earlier success in Bengaluru. The Mysuru launch also kicked off the year-long “Green Mysuru, Clean Mysuru” campaign, encouraging the adoption of zero-emission transport solutions.Under the programme, women beneficiaries receive electric autos along with driving training suited to local conditions, licensing support, vehicle maintenance skills, digital tools, financial literacy, and self-defence training, enabling them to build stable and independent livelihoods.

The Mysuru chapter builds on Bengaluru’s ECO Wheels project, where 115 women drivers tripled their monthly incomes and created a ripple effect across local communities through clean mobility services. In Mysuru, the next phase will focus on high-demand transport routes to accelerate electric vehicle adoption while creating sustainable employment.Over five years, the initiative is expected to generate ₹50 crore in cumulative income for women beneficiaries and deliver an environmental impact comparable to planting nearly 1.4 lakh trees, aligning with the Government of India’s FAME-II objectives.

Herbalife India said the programme reflects its commitment to inclusive growth, environmental responsibility, and women’s empowerment, while Shishu Mandir highlighted its long-standing work in creating dignified livelihood opportunities for underserved communities.Herbalife India operates as part of Herbalife (NYSE: HLF), a global health and wellness company offering science-backed nutrition products across more than 90 markets through a community-driven distributor network.