High court recognises mother’s lineage in child’s surname, calls it constitutional right

Bengaluru: In a progressive and socially significant judgment, the Karnataka High Court has ruled that a child born out of a live-in relationship can adopt the mother’s family surname, affirming that such recognition does not violate any constitutional principle or diminish the father’s legal identity.

The order came while Justice Suraj Govindaraj was hearing a petition filed by a woman whose request to change her daughter’s surname in the birth certificate had been rejected by officials of the Birth and Death Registration Department without assigning reasons.

The court observed that motherhood carries equal legal and constitutional recognition as fatherhood, and there is no legal compulsion requiring a child to carry only the father’s surname. It stressed that the long-standing social practice of children inheriting the father’s surname is merely a tradition and not a binding constitutional rule.

Highlighting gender equality and parental rights, the bench said recognising the mother’s surname in the child’s identity reflects the constitutional vision of equal status between men and women. The court further noted that when the mother is the sole caregiver and responsible for the child’s upbringing, acknowledging her lineage becomes both legally and morally justified.

The court also rejected the contention of the Birth and Death Registration Department that it lacked the authority to make such changes. Referring to provisions of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, the bench clarified that registrars are empowered to correct and update names and other entries in birth records where necessary.

Importantly, the court clarified that the biological father’s name need not be removed from the birth certificate. The order allows only the modification of the child’s surname to reflect the mother’s family identity while preserving the father’s details in official records.

The court also relied on constitutional protections under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, which guarantees dignity and identity to every individual. It emphasised that the child’s best interests must remain paramount, and recognising the mother’s surname strengthens the child’s sense of identity and social security.

According to the case background, the petitioner had been in a live-in relationship with a Nepalese national, and their child was born in Bengaluru in 2017. Following the birth, the father reportedly separated and did not contribute to the child’s care or upbringing. The mother has since been raising the child independently.

The judgment is seen as a landmark step in acknowledging evolving family structures and reinforcing women’s parental rights. Legal experts believe the ruling will have wider implications for children born outside marriage and for single mothers seeking equal recognition in official records.