High-Speed Bike Slams Into Power Pole In Mangaluru, Riders Escape Without Serious Injuries

A potentially fatal road accident was narrowly avoided in Mangaluru, where a speeding motorcycle crashed head-on into an electric pole. The incident, captured on CCTV, showed the two student riders losing control of the bike at high speed before colliding with the pole, which broke completely due to the force of the impact.

The crash threw both riders onto the road, but remarkably, neither suffered serious injuries. A passerby quickly stopped to assist and alerted local residents, who rushed to the scene and provided immediate help. The injured students were later taken to a nearby hospital for precautionary medical treatment.

Authorities said the footage clearly indicated reckless riding, with the motorcycle travelling at an excessive speed moments before the collision. The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of overspeeding on urban roads.

The accident comes close on the heels of a tragic road mishap reported near Mangaluru a few days earlier. In that case, a speeding Tata Indica carrying five passengers hit a divider, veered into the opposite lane, and collided with a KSRTC bus. The violent impact killed all five occupants of the car, most of them aged between 17 and 22.

Police officials noted that loss of control due to high speed was a common factor in both incidents, urging motorists in Karnataka to exercise greater caution and adhere to traffic rules to prevent avoidable loss of life.