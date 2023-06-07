  • Menu
Hike in SC, ST reservation: Will urge Centre to include it in 9th schedule of Constitution, says CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that his government will urge the Centre to include the recent increase in reservation to SC and ST communities under the ninth schedule of the Constitution.

He also gave an assurance that the government will table the Socio Economic Survey report in the legislature. The chief minister said this after being felicitated by a delegation of the Federation of Backward Classes and Dalit seers here, his office said in a release.

Terming the hike of reservation by the previous BJP government an election gimmick, the CM said that even though the legislation enhancing reservation was implemented, they sent the proposal to the Centre to include the same in the 9th schedule just two days before elections. The previous government has created confusion on the pretext of creating internal reservation for backward and scheduled castes, he said. (PTI)

