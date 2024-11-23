Home minister flags off sports tournament of journalists

Tumakuru: Ahead of the state-level journalists’ sports meet scheduled for November 24 in Tumakuru, the Sports Jyothi Rath embarked on its journey across the district, with Home Minister G. Parameshwara himself flagging it off. The Sports Jyothi Rath, symbolizing the spirit of sportsmanship, was officially launched by Minister Parameshwara, with his wife, Kannika Parameshwara, giving the green signal for the Rath’s journey.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister G Parameshwara highlighted the immense pressures faced by journalists in their daily work, underscoring the importance of physical exercise and sports in helping manage mental stress. “As a former sportsman, I take great pride in being part of this sports meet, from its organization to participating in it. Sports are a unifying force that brings people together, and through this Rath Yatra, we hope to spread the message of harmony and camaraderie everywhere,” he said.

State Journalists’ Association President Shivanand Tagadur expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to host the state-level sports meet in Tumakuru, stating, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations for the opportunity to organize this sports event in Tumakuru. We are committed to providing full support for the success of the meet and ensuring that all the journalists attending from across the state feel warmly welcomed.”

The sports meet will take place at the Mahatma Gandhi Sports Complex in Tumakuru, with the district administration offering complete cooperation. Tagadur further assured that the state’s journalists would be treated to the hospitality of Karnataka’s Kalpataru Nadu, a term often used to describe the warm and welcoming culture of the state.

District President C N. Purushothama mentioned that the Sports Jyothi Rath would travel across all taluks for three days, spreading the message of unity and sportsmanship.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including State President of the Karnataka Working Journalists Association Shivanand Tagadur, Deputy commissioner Shubha Kalyan, Zilla Panchayat CEO G. Prabhu, SP K.V. Ashok, MLA Jyothi Ganesh, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.V. Ashvija, ADC Tippe Swamy, and senior journalists like Naganna. They all wished success to the event and extended their support. Also present were District Secretary of the Journalists’ Association Raghurama, District Office Bearers Shantaraju, Madhukar, D.M. Satish, Sports Organizer Satish Harogere, Publicity Committee President Rangaraju, and others.

The Sports Jyothi Rath was warmly welcomed in Kunigal, where the local residents lined up along the streets and greeted the Rath with a grand procession. The Rath’s journey across the district is seen as a symbol of solidarity among journalists and a celebration of the importance of physical fitness, mental well-being, and camaraderie.

As the Sports Jyothi Rath makes its way through Tumakuru district, it aims to inspire journalists and the wider community to engage more actively in physical activities and embrace the spirit of sportsmanship, unity, and health. The upcoming state-level sports meet promises to be an exciting and historic event for the media community in Karnataka.