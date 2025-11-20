Home Minister says SIT report on Dharmasthala case to be tabled in Belagavi session

Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has confirmed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Dharmasthala case will submit its report to the government, in addition to filing a chargesheet before the court. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he said the details of the report will be shared during the upcoming Belagavi legislature session.

“The SIT will present its findings to the court through a chargesheet. Whatever truth is there, it will come out. Since the government itself constituted the SIT, they will also submit the report to us. Once it is received, we will know what conspiracy took place and who was responsible,” Parameshwara stated.

On the Bengaluru ATM cash van robbery case, the minister said police have gathered crucial information and are investigating whether the culprits are from Karnataka or outside. “The robbers used fake number plates on their vehicle. We are checking if they crossed state borders, what vehicle carried the money, and whether it has moved outside Karnataka. It is confirmed that they changed vehicles. We will definitely catch them. CCTV footage of all vehicles that moved during the incident, including those that left the state, is being examined,” he explained.

Responding to questions about the government completing two and a half years in office, Parameshwara dismissed the milestone as insignificant. “There is no need to give importance to two and a half years. The high command has not spoken about any transfer of power. If they say something, it will matter. But so far, no such communication has come. Even in the CLP meeting, the issue was not discussed. So why should we give it importance?” he asked.