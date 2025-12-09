Hori Habba gets High Court nod across state with strict conditions

Bengaluru: TheKarnataka High Court has given the green signal for the traditional Hori Habba (bull catching) festival, celebrated with great enthusiasm in districts like Shivamogga and Haveri, while directing strict adherence to conditions laid down by the Supreme Court in the Jallikattu case. Justice M. Nagaprasanna, issuing the clarification on December 5, emphasized that safety measures and rules protecting animals must be followed without fail.

Hori Habba, a long-standing rural tradition practiced especially in Haveri, Hanagal, Hirekerur, Ranebennur, Byadagi, Rattihalli, Shikaripura, Anavatti, Shiggaon, Sirsi, Mundgod, Savanur, Davanagere, Harihara, Honnali and Shivamogga, is usually held around Deepavali. The event resembles Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu in many ways, involving bulls and bullock carts as part of celebratory rallies.

The court stated that while cultural traditions can continue, they must not violate any provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. It further noted that any permission granted by district authorities must align strictly with the Supreme Court’s established safeguards on the use and treatment of animals.

In its order, the High Court observed: “Permission for Hori Habba must strictly comply with the conditions specified by the Supreme Court regarding safety measures and the involvement of animals. Under no circumstances should the celebrations contradict the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.”

The bench also issued a stern warning that in the event of any untoward incidents during the festival, legal action will be initiated against responsible individuals or organizers.

The matter reached the High Court after the Akhila Karnataka Raitha Janapada Kreeda Horihabba Horata Samiti sought permission from district authorities to conduct rallies involving bulls and bullock carts. Officials, however, pointed to a December 12, 2022 notification that mandated fulfillment of specific conditions before any such permission could be granted.

With the High Court now providing clarity, district administrations are expected to process applications while ensuring all safety guidelines—both for participants and animals—are meticulously followed. The order is being viewed as a balanced approach, allowing cultural traditions to continue while reinforcing the need to protect animals from harm.

The approval has brought relief to communities across several districts, where preparations for Hori Habba had been delayed due to uncertainty over permissions.

However, authorities have reminded organizers that compliance will be closely monitored, and violations may attract strict legal consequences.