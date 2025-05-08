Housing Crisis for Puttur Police Personnel Sparks Concern

Puttur: The deteriorating condition of housing quarters for constables and head constables in Puttur town has triggered widespread concern, prompting calls for immediate action to ensure safe and healthy living conditions for the local police force.

Located adjacent to the Puttur Town Police Station, the existing quarters are reportedly in a dilapidated state, with structural damage and poor sanitation making them unfit for habitation. The lack of proper accommodation has not only raised questions about the welfare of frontline law enforcement personnel but has also become a point of discussion among residents and local civic groups.

Taking note of the situation, the Puttur Police Inspector has written to the Public Works Department (PWD), requesting a detailed technical assessment and a pictorial report to facilitate the demolition of the existing structures and plan for a new housing complex. According to officials, the proposed development includes the construction of at least 60 housing units to accommodate constables and head constables, aiming to alleviate the long-standing housing shortage in the town.

PWD engineers are expected to conduct a valuation of the existing materials and submit the necessary documentation to support the reconstruction initiative. Funding for the project is likely to be released through the Police Housing Corporation, with administrative support from the State Home Department.

The issue has also spotlighted the broader infrastructural challenges faced by police personnel across Karnataka, especially in smaller towns where housing facilities are often outdated or neglected.

Local residents and civil society members have welcomed the proposal, stressing that the well-being of law enforcers is crucial for effective policing. “If our police officers are to serve the community efficiently, it is imperative that they are provided with decent living conditions,” said a resident.

Officials have indicated that the project will move forward once the technical report is submitted and budgetary approvals are secured.