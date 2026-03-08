Hubballi–Dharwad civic officer caught taking bribe for shop license

Dharwad: Ina corruption crackdown, officials of the Karnataka Lokayukta have caught a municipal officer red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe to issue a license for a small food business in Hubballi.

The accused officer, identified as Heena Kausar, works in Zone-1 of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation. She was trapped by Lokayukta police while receiving bribe money from a complainant.

According to officials, the complainant, identified as Malappa Talwar, had applied for a licence to start a rotti shop in the city.

During the process, the officer allegedly demanded Rs 4,500 as a bribe to approve the licence.

Investigators said the officer had already taken an advance payment of Rs 1,000 from the applicant earlier.

When Talwar approached authorities and filed a complaint, Lokayukta officials decided to conduct a trap operation.

On Friday, March 7, the complainant reportedly handed over the remaining Rs 3,500 to the officer as instructed. At that moment, Lokayukta officials raided the office and caught the officer while accepting the bribe.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Siddalingappa, Superintendent of Police of the Karnataka Lokayukta. Officials confirmed that the accused officer was taken into custody along with the bribe money.Authorities said further legal proceedings are being initiated against the officer under relevant anti-corruption laws.

Investigators are also examining whether similar complaints had been made against the officer in the past. The incident has once again highlighted concerns about corruption in local administrative offices where small traders and entrepreneurs often struggle to obtain licences and approvals. Lokayukta officials have urged citizens to report any such bribery demands, assuring that strict action will be taken against government officials involved in corruption.