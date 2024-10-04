‘I am ready to resign, will Chief Minister and his Cabinet follow suit?’

Bengaluru: ‘Four Congress ministers who have called me a land grabber have raised the question of ethics. But the then Governor appointed by the Congress-run central government and the court held that I was not guilty. However, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said that the Congress party is trying to become bigger than the court and is ready to pass judgment.’ Opposition leader R Ashoka clarified the allegations against him in a press conference.

He said, ‘Four ministers of the Congress government have talked about the old case to create a stigma about me. The question of morality has been raised in this. Land came through turmeric-saffron in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Muda scam. But I paid money and bought the land.

When the allegation came about this case, there was a governor in the state, Hansraj Bhardwaj, who was appointed by the central government of the Congress. They also did not investigate the case. Apart from that, the court also did not initiate an investigation against it. If the Governor and the court are of the opinion that I am not guilty, only the Congress party is ready to give a verdict in this. He quipped that the Congress party thought itself bigger than the court.

‘The High Court has opined that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Muda scam is a case that needs to be investigated. After the verdict, the chief minister got scared and returned the plots. But I returned the property before the court order. I did not say that I am accused in the court. I was also acquitted in the people’s court. But CM Siddaramaiah is still not free of all charges.’ He questioned whether the court is bigger or Congress bigger in this country.

‘I give a 24 hour deadline. Let CM Siddaramaiah resign on moral ground. All the ministers of the cabinet have said that they will give their lives for the Chief Minister and stand like a rock. This minister said that Siddaramaiah is present in our chest as Anjaneya’s chest shows Sri Ram. Now all the ministers have a chance to resign. First let these four ministers resign for Siddaramaiah. Let us know through this it will prove if Siddaramaiah is their in the chest ? whether DK Shivakumar or MallikarjunaKharge is there. If they all resign, I will also resign,’ he said.

‘The conspiracy to tarnish me is not right. I do not make personal criticism anywhere. Siddaramaiah’s wife said that you are doing politics, why are you bringing family members. I agree with that. So I will not go into the personal matter of any minister’s family. He said that he was only doing his duty as he was in the opposition party.’