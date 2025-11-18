If cabinet expansion happens, DKS will be sidelined: LoP

Bengaluru: ‘Whyare Congress leaders going to Delhi when they say there is no change in Chief Minister?’ questioned Opposition Leader R Ashoka. Speaking to reporters, he said, ‘I had repeatedly said that the Chief Minister will change in November. However, Congress leaders said that won’t happen. Now, DK Shivakumar’s brothers have gone to Delhi and are sitting there. If there is no CM change, why is everyone meeting Mallikarjun Kharge?’

‘The problems of sugarcane farmers have not been resolved, human-wildlife conflict has intensified, compensation for rain damage has not been given. Despite so many issues, a musical chair competition is going on for the CM’s chair. If the cabinet expansion happens, DK Shivakumar will be sidelined. Going to temples and performing poojas will go in vain’, he said. ‘The Forest Minister should respond on the deaths of blackbucks at the Chennamma Mini Zoo. This is a shocking matter, and officials need to take precautionary measures regarding this. In the Belagavi session, discussions on North Karnataka’s issues should happen from the beginning. It should be informed whether the issues discussed last time have been resolved. Discussions will be held on sugarcane farmers’ issues and law and order. We will discuss this again with Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy’, he said.

‘I met farmers in Chamarajanagar and discussed crop compensation and other issues. Accusations are being made against the central government without providing compensation. CM Siddaramaiah gives page-long speeches but does not provide compensation. Without attending the GST committee meeting, without going to the meeting where advice should be given, now he comes here and makes accusations. Talking now without utilizing the available opportunities is of no use. CM Siddaramaiah is submitting petitions and then acting out a drama. After submitting the petition and coming out, he accuses of being cheated’, he said.