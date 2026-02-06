Illegal country-gun manufacturing racket busted in Shivamogga; carpenter arrested

Shivamogga: Even as the state is reeling under shocking revelations of drug factories being unearthed in Bengaluru and Mysuru, another disturbing illegal network has surfaced in Shivamogga district. Police have busted an illicit country-made gun manufacturing racket operating in Shikaripura taluk and arrested a local carpenter involved in the crime.

The accused has been identified as Lakshmanappa, a resident of Bhadrapura village in Shikaripura taluk. Though professionally a carpenter, he was secretly manufacturing and selling illegal firearms from an old house located adjacent to his residence.

According to police sources, Lakshmanappa had so far manufactured at least seven single-barrel country guns without any licence or legal permission. Preliminary investigation has revealed that he was supplying these weapons mainly to local farmers and villagers, who allegedly used them for hunting wild animals.

Acting on credible information, Shikaripura police conducted a raid on the premises and recovered seven illegal country-made guns. The seizure has raised serious concerns over the easy availability of unlicensed firearms in rural areas.

During interrogation, several crucial details about the illegal operation came to light. Investigators found that the accused procured essential components required for gun-making such as triggers, trigger guards, spare parts and even old steering rods from scrap shops in and around Shivamogga. Using his carpentry skills, he prepared the wooden handles and assembled the weapons on his own.

Police officials said the entire manufacturing process was being carried out discreetly to avoid suspicion. The racket had reportedly been running for quite some time before being detected.

A case has been registered against Lakshmanappa under the Arms Act and other relevant sections for illegal manufacture and possession of firearms. He has been produced before the court, which has remanded him to judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway to find out whether more people were involved in the racket and how many such weapons had already been sold. Police are also probing if the illegal guns were supplied to any criminal elements.