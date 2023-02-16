In last one month, 25 pedestrians killed in accident

Bengaluru: In Bengaluru, 25 pedestrians have lost their lives in a single month as a result of speeding and negligent driving by some motorists.

This shocking fact came out when the city traffic police reviewed 433 accident cases registered in the month of January. As many as 25 pedestrians died and 88 were seriously injured in the accidents. More than 300 people were injured in the remaining cases.

The police investigation revealed that the cause of these accidents was due to excessive speed and negligence of motorists. More pedestrians are victims of accidents while crossing the road and signal crossing at night. According to the police, pedestrians were killed and injured in the accidents that occurred on Electronic City, Mysore Road, K R Puram, Bellary Road, City Market flyover and Tumkur Road.

Expressing his opinion about the solutions to reduce the death and injuries of pedestrians in accidents, traffic expert MN Srihari said, "92% of the footpaths in the city have deteriorated. Thus, people inevitably leave the footpath and walk on the road. Thus, tragedies have increased. BBMP, traffic police and other competent authorities should first make the footpaths suitable for people to use. Also, parking of vehicles on the footpath should be curbed. As such, citizens will use the footpath adequately, and death and injury will be avoided."

Also, the police should not just register a case after a pedestrian dies in an accident. What causes pedestrians to come to the road? And other aspects should be studied, including whether he stepped on the road because the footpath was not proper, he suggested.

On February 4, MBA student Swati (21) who was crossing the road in front of RV College on Mysore Road was hit by a car and seriously injured. A few days ago, she underwent hip surgery and is still undergoing treatment in the hospital.

In addition, a 45-year-old software engineer was killed when he was hit by an unknown vehicle while crossing the road late at night in Electronic City. A pedestrian was killed by an unknown vehicle on Bellary Road as well. Similarly, pedestrians have lost their lives due to accidents that have occurred in many parts of the city.