Inclusion of Daivaradhane in School Cultural Fest

Mangaluru: A recent directive by the Karnataka government to incorporate Daivaradhane into school cultural festivals has sparked strong opposition. Daivaradhane is a traditional spiritual practice of the coastal region of Karnataka and northern parts of Kerala.

Community leaders and devotees have condemned the move, arguing that Daivaradhane is a sacred ritual and not a form of entertainment. They have warned of intense protests if the directive is not withdrawn.

The spiritual practice of Daivaradhane has been followed for thousands of years, with deep-rooted traditions in nature worship. It involves honouring deities through stone representations, often using materials from riverbeds and forests. Devotees insist that the practice carries historical and cultural significance, with no concept of a deity’s beginning or end. They believe this sacred tradition cannot be trivialised by placing it alongside folk performances like Kamsale, Veeragase, and Dollu Kunita in school events.

The directive, issued by the education department, aims to introduce Karnataka’s diverse cultural heritage to students. However, including Daivaradhane in this initiative has angered devotees, who see it as a misrepresentation of their faith.

The controversy has led to significant public outrage, with social media flooded with criticism directed at Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa. Devotees argue that the government’s move disrespects their beliefs and dilutes the sanctity of their religious practices because Daivaradhane is not to be enacted.

Opposition leaders have also stepped in, with Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath formally objecting to the directive. He has written to the education minister and the department’s principal secretary, demanding an immediate withdrawal of the order. Kamath pointed out that a similar issue arose in a previous cultural fest, where Bhootaradhane was included but later removed following protests led by former minister Sunil Kumar.

The controversy comes in the wake of growing concerns about the misrepresentation of Daivaradhane in popular culture. Following the success of the film Kantara, there has been an increase in street performances mimicking traditional deity representations. Devotees have repeatedly called for action against such portrayals, urging the administration to preserve the sanctity of these rituals. Now, with the state itself including Daivaradhane in school programs, they feel their beliefs are being undermined at an official level.

Community leaders have issued a stern warning, stating that if the government does not retract the directive, large-scale protests will follow. They have also demanded that ministers responsible for the order issue a public apology, reaffirming their respect for Daivaradhane. The situation continues to escalate, with devotees determined to protect their sacred traditions from what they see as an inappropriate government intervention.