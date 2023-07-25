Increase in Namma Metro ridership due to Shakti Yojana

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has allowed free bus travel for women under Shakti Yojana. It was predicted that the number of passengers in Namma Metro train will decrease due to this in Bengaluru. But on the contrary, the number of metro passengers has increased.

An average of 5.6 lakh passengers travelled in Namma metro every day in May. After the implementation of Shakti Yojana, the number of passengers has increased to 6.1 lakh per day. In other words, the number of passengers has increased to 40,000.

In July (till Friday), the number of daily passengers crossed the 6.1 lakh mark. The previous week on July 15 was an all-time record with 6.7 lakh people traveling.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Anjum Parvez said that Shakti Yojana is achieving its objective by encouraging people to use more public transport systems. Namma metro has not been negatively affected by the project, rather it has helped increase our ridership. 6.2 to 6.3 lakh people travelled on working days. Within a few days it crossed the 6.6 lakh mark. He said that the income is Rs 15 lakhs per day.

Women started traveling in large numbers in BMTC buses with Shakti Yojana. This made the buses rush. Due to this, school and college students, businessmen and men are traveling in Namma metro instead of traveling in overcrowded buses. He said that in the city, Namma metro is operating 70 km.