Independent candidate KGF Babu’s manifesto woos voters of all religions

Bengaluru: Independent candidate Yousuf Shariff alias KGF Babu, has been busy meeting workers and seeking votes from Chickpet constituency for this assembly elections held on May 10. He has listed the work he wants to undertake when elected to Assembly. His manifesto has raised eyebrows to all his rival candidates and the locals are praising him for the promises he has made.



Shariff has released a manifesto for the Chickpet Assembly seat as an Independent candidate. He plans to spend hundreds of crores from his personal funds to each household in the constituency as part of his education and welfare scheme for five years till 2027. The Chickpet residents claim they would rather help Babu won than the Congress and BJP candidates. Reason given by them, Babu is already helping them with his own money. As the other candidates never helped them with government released funds.

KGF Babu’s manifesto for the constituency focuses on Education, Health, Home and Employment. The Chickpet constituency is a mixture of middle class, upper middle class and slum dwellers. His Manifesto promises residents with APL and BPL card holders will be compulsorily built a house with his own money. Through this, there will be no shacks and sheet houses in my constituency. Every household with APL and BPL will be given a gas cylinder for free at my own expense till my lifetime. Also, scholarship will be given to the all SSLC, PUC, and Degree students along with APL and BPL card holders.

He has announced Rs 5 lakh health insurance for every family (can be treated in any private hospital). Clean drinking water system (filter) for every house. Free DTH connection to every APL and BPL card holders. Special Training Centre to help students who are preparing for Competitive Exams. Subsidy for women, youth for cottage industry training and setting up of own business.

A warehouse will be set up to sell groceries at discounted prices in Chickpet Constituency people. He would have an open discussion on government grants and schemes in front of the people of the constituency and to ensure that no poor work is done, as promised in his manifesto.

“Arrangements have been made to open a special office to deliver these facilities to citizens also a special app and website will be made available to help the voters with this scheme without any problem. I am going to give one three quarter acre of my own land for a cemetery to benefit the residents of Tank Garden, Siddapur, BTB Area, LIC Colony, Rajanna Layout, BHEL Layout of Chikkapet Constituency. I will hand over this land on May 15, 2023,” said KGF Babu.

He says, Financial assistance for purchase of land for Krishnappa Garden’s Usma Masjid will be issued on May 15, 2023 after completion of the Code of Conduct. Assistance in the restoration and development of various religious centers of the region. Rs 25 lakhs for each temple and Rs 10 crores for the development of 40 temples, including the holy religious centers of Hindus like Sankara Math, Dharmarayaswamy Temple, Eshwara Temple, Doddaganesh Temple, Karanji Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Ambabhavani Temple, Venkataramana Swamy Temple, Shanimahatmaswamy Temple and other major temples will be given.

A total of 10 crores will be given to 40 temples, 25 lakhs each, for the development of Muneswara Mariamma and Ayyappa temples, which are worshiped by the native Tamil residents of the constituency. Rs 10 crores will be given to 40 temples, 25 lakhs each for temples in Jain, Sikh, Marwari and various community constituencies. Also Rs 10 crores will be given to 40 churches and 25 lakhs each to the churches in the area of the Christian community. A total of 15.75 crores will be given to 63 mosques as 25 lakhs per mosque for the development and renovation of mosques of the Muslim community. It will be given as soon as the elections are over with my own money, he promises.