India to host Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind in Nov

Bengaluru: The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) successfully conducted its 15th Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) on Saturday in Bengaluru. Delegates from 23 states and Union Territories gathered for a day of in-depth discussions, st rategic planning, and collective visioning for the future of Blind Cricket in India. A central theme of this year’s AGM was the upcoming first-ever Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind, scheduled to be held in India from November 5 to 25, 2025.

The event, a global milestone in inclusive sport, will feature teams from six nations, offering a powerful platform to celebrate ability, resilience, and international camaraderie.

The AGM witnessed passionate deliberations on logistical preparations, outreach strategies, sponsorship mobilisation, and national team selection processes.

Members also discussed the broader roadmap for developing grassroots programs to encourage more female participation in Blind Cricket across India.