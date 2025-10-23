Indian cinema looking at Kannada film industry with admiration: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy claimed on Thursday that Indian cinema is looking at the Kannada film industry with admiration.

“Kannada film industry is achieving great heights and producing quality films. The Indian film fraternity is looking at us with admiration. Yet, Kannada cinema must achieve even greater success, and producers should get more opportunities to make good films,” said Kumaraswamy while addressing an event celebrating senior director S. V. Rajendra Singh Babu’s 50 years as a filmmaker in the Kannada film industry.

The Union Minister said that for the Kannada film industry to grow and flourish, lead actors should act in more films, and more heroes should come into the industry.

He said that the Kannada film industry has a rich history and a strong foundation, adding that Dr Rajkumar, Dr Vishnuvardhan, and Ambarish elevated Kannada cinema to great heights.

“For this legacy to continue strongly, more films need to be made. We must carry forward the tradition set by those legendary actors,” he said.

He expressed concern that fewer Kannada-language films are being made nowadays, which is why audiences are turning to dubbed movies.

“We have excellent directors and great stories here. My wish is that more and more Kannada films should be produced,” the Minister remarked.

Speaking highly of Rajendra Singh Babu, he said that completing five decades as a director and producer is no easy task.

“His entire family has been devoted to the film industry. As someone who has worked as a film exhibitor, distributor, and producer myself, I remember distributing and screening Rajendra Singh Babu’s films.”

He also praised the director, comparing him to legends like late Puttanna Kanagal and late Siddalingaiah, who were known for making films based on strong literary stories.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA C. N. Ashwath Narayan, former Minister and BJP MLA Munirathna, actor Kiccha Sudeep, Brahmanda Guruji, producer Rockline Venkatesh, Basanth Kumar Patil, Chamber of Commerce President Krishnegowda, veteran filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli, and publisher Veerakaputra Srinivas were among those present at the event.



