Indian-Origin Duo Makes History with Royal New Zealand Honours for Services to IT and Community

Bengaluru: In a landmark moment for the Indian diaspora, Sunit Prakash and Lalita Kasanji, dual citizens of New Zealand and Australia, have become the first individuals of Indian origin to be honoured with Membership in the New Zealand Order of Merit for their outstanding services to the Information Technology industry and the Indian community.

This prestigious recognition—comparable to India’s Padma awards—celebrates individuals who have rendered exceptional service to the nation and demonstrated remarkable contributions in their field. Since its inception in 1995, only about fifteen individuals have been recognised for contributions to IT in New Zealand, making this a historic first for the Indian community.

The husband-wife duo’s most significant contribution is the founding of the New Zealand Centre for Digital Connections with India in 2023. The initiative aims to bridge the digital and technological ecosystems between New Zealand and India—one of the world’s fastest-growing tech powerhouses. Their research, combining global tech insight with socio-cultural analysis, revealed that Indian IT professionals contribute over NZ$350 million annually to New Zealand’s economy.

“They bring not just technical skills, but invaluable cross-cultural insight, global experience, and deep industry connections,” said the duo, who are now national figures in promoting Indo-NZ tech collaboration. Their findings led to the first recommendation for a government-led IT and Digital Trade Delegation to India, positioning New Zealand to strengthen its trade ties and innovation partnerships with India—particularly relevant as FTA discussions between the nations gain momentum.

“Sunlight is a powerful disinfectant, and we are bringing a magnifying glass,” remarked Sunit Prakash, underscoring their mission to shed light on the underappreciated contributions of Indian IT professionals.

Lalita Kasanji, whose family has lived in Wellington since 1912, observed, “Until I met Sunit, Digital India and the new wave of Indian immigrants were largely invisible to New Zealand. That perception has now begun to change—especially after Prime Minister Luxon’s recent visit to India.”

The couple’s work has also resulted in the creation of a first-of-its-kind, curated and engaged digital community, giving a platform to thousands of Indian-origin tech professionals in New Zealand to grow, connect, and influence.

Their recognition adds to a family legacy of service. Lalita’s mother, Ruxmani Kasanji, was similarly honoured with the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2019 for her work with the Indian community. Their son, Arjun Prakash, continues the tradition of excellence as a Quad Fellow currently pursuing a PhD in Artificial Intelligence in the United States.

Through their visionary leadership and tireless community-building, Sunit Prakash and Lalita Kasanji have not only elevated the Indian presence in New Zealand’s tech sector but have also created a model of collaborative, cross-cultural innovation for the world to follow.











