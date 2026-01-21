India’s Elevator Industry Pushes for ‘One Nation, One Lift Law’ to Drive Safety, Standardisation and Economic Growth

Bengaluru: India’s elevators and escalators sector, among the world’s fastest-growing vertical mobility markets, is advocating a unified ‘One Nation, One Lift Law’ (ONOL) to improve safety, simplify regulations and enable sustainable growth. With annual elevator sales nearing 1 lakh units, driven by rapid urbanisation and high-rise construction, the need for a national framework has become critical. Industry leaders, policymakers, regulators and global technology providers will deliberate on ONOL and the future of vertical mobility at Smart Lift & Mobility World 2026, to be held 5–7 February 2026 at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC)

Today, elevators account for nearly 97% of vertical mobility installations, with 65–70% demand from residential real estate, 25% from commercial developments, and 10% from infrastructure projects including airports, metro stations, hospitals and public buildings. However, fragmented state lift laws continue to create compliance inefficiencies.

“The harmonisation of lift rules into a single national code will ensure uniform safety standards and faster adoption of new technologies,” said Amit Gossain, MD, KONE Elevators and Chairman, Elevators & Escalators Division, IEEMA.

Industry leaders estimate that a national lift law could boost productivity by 20–25%, promote manufacturing localisation and enhance export competitiveness by aligning India with global standards. The move would also benefit thousands of MSMEs and skilled workers across manufacturing, installation and maintenance through uniform licensing and certification norms.

Anita Raghunath, Director, Virgo Communications, organisers of SLMW, said, “The event serves as a collaborative platform for shaping the future of vertical mobility. ‘One Nation, One Lift Law’ connects safety, urban governance and industrial growth.” These trends will be examined in depth at Smart Lift & Mobility World (SLMW) 2026, bringing together policymakers, developers and global technology providers to discuss future-ready urban mobility she added.

According to IMARC Group, India’s elevator and escalator market stood at USD 14.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 22.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%. “By 2030, over 40% of India’s population will live in urban areas, accelerating the need for robust vertical infrastructure,” said Nakul Gupta, Senior Consultant, IMARC Services.

With rapid expansion of built-up space and vertical construction across Tier II and III cities, the elevator and escalator market is expected to grow at a 10–12% CAGR through 2028. Against this backdrop, industry stakeholders are pushing for a ‘One Nation, One Lift Law’ (ONOL) to enhance safety, streamline compliance and support sustainable economic growth.

“A national lift law will simplify compliance, reduce costs and ensure consistent passenger safety across India,” said Krishnakumar Ravi, President & CEO, PAPL Corp.

The industry will spotlight this agenda at Smart Lift & Mobility World 2026, scheduled 5–7 February 2026 at BIEC, Bengaluru. The three-day event will host 200+ exhibitors, 50+ speakers and 12,000+ visitors, making it India's largest vertical mobility showcase.