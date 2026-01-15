India’s First AI-Powered Joint Replacement Surgery Unveiled by Sakra IKOC Orthopedic and Multi-Specialty hospital

Bengaluru: Sakra IKOC (International Knee and Orthopedic Center), an Orthopedic and Multi-Specialty Hospital, achieved a groundbreaking milestone for orthopedic surgery in India with the successful performance of the country’s first AI-powered Total Knee Replacement surgery. This revolutionary operation, performed by Dr. Chandrashekar P. using the Intellijoint KNEE system, marked the entry of Intellijoint Surgical into the Indian AI-based surgical robots market. The surgery on a 53-year-old female patient signifies the arrival of precise, intelligent, imageless, and minimally invasive joint replacement technology in the country. According to recent reports, the AI-based surgical robots market in India is expected to witness significant expansion over the coming decade.

The event was attended by senior leaders from Sakra World Hospital, including Mr. Lovekesh Phasu, Group Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Yutaka Oyama, Vice President, and Mr. Kei Liyama, Deputy Managing Director.

The Intellijoint KNEE system represents the future of orthopedic surgery, combining AI-powered smart navigation with real-time intraoperative guidance. It delivers robotic-level precision without the need for bulky machines, enabling surgeons to achieve optimal implant alignment, balance, and fit with exceptional accuracy.

The surgery was led by Dr. Chandrashekar P, Director, Orthopedics, Sakra IKOC Multi-Specialty Hospital, one of India’s most accomplished joint replacement surgeons and a pioneer in robotic orthopedics. Dr. Chandrashekar said, “The Intellijoint KNEE system offers real-time measurements during the surgery, ensuring bone cuts are precise with the implants strategically placed, to achieve optimal joint alignment. This fast and easy-to-use surgeon-controlled AI-based system is built for the convenience of orthopedic surgeons, while enhancing patient recovery and providing better, predictable, long-term outcomes. We are indeed proud to bring this advancement to India.”

This procedure requires no additional imaging as the system is registered to the patient through anatomical landmarks, including the hip center of rotation, removing the need for an intramedullary (IM) rod. The Intellijoint KNEE is a pinless system and does not require pins placed outside the regular incision. Patients benefit from enhanced joint function, faster rehabilitation, reduced complications, and longer implant life, improving overall quality of life.

Armen Bakirtzian, Co-Founder and CEO at Intellijoint Surgical Inc., said, “We are thrilled to mark Intellijoint Surgical Inc.’s first successful knee replacement in India, achieved in collaboration with Dr. Chandrashekar P and his exceptional team at Sakra IKOC Multi-Specialty Hospital. Witnessing firsthand how our technology is transforming patient outcomes in India is truly inspiring.”

With more than 12,000 joint replacements and 50,000 orthopedic procedures to his credit, Dr. Chandrashekar holds national and global records, including the highest number of active robotic knee replacements worldwide. He has also been instrumental in developing MISSO – India’s first robotics system for joint replacement – and serves as a global advisor for CUVIS Active Robotics.