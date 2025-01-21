India's First Air Taxi ‘Shunya’ Set to Launch in Bengaluru by 2028

The future of urban mobility is taking flight with the unveiling of India’s first air taxi, ‘Shunya,’ by Bengaluru-based Sarala Aviation. The announcement, made at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo on January 18, marks a significant milestone in the country's aviation sector. Sarala Aviation plans to launch the air taxi service within Bengaluru by 2028, with future expansions to other major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune.

The ‘Shunya’ air taxi is designed for short-distance travel, covering distances of 20 to 30 kilometers at speeds of up to 250 kilometers per hour. With a capacity to carry up to six passengers, the air taxi offers a promising alternative to traditional ground transportation, especially in congested urban areas. The vehicle is also equipped to handle a maximum payload of 680 kilograms, positioning it as the highest payload electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle currently available.

Sarala Aviation is not just focusing on passenger transport; the company has announced plans to offer free air ambulance services to meet the urgent medical needs of city residents. The initiative aims to address the challenges of urban congestion, providing fast and efficient medical transport during emergencies.

Adrian Schmidt, Co-Founder and CEO of Sarala Aviation, emphasized the significance of the project, stating, “Zero is more than a technological achievement. It reflects our vision to redefine urban mobility in India. By solving challenges like traffic congestion and pollution, we aim to unlock India’s economic potential while paving the way for a cleaner, more connected future.”

Founded in October 2023 by Adrian Schmidt, Rakesh Gaonkar, and Shivam Chauhan, Sarala Aviation has already made significant strides in the aviation industry. The company recently secured $10 million in Series A funding, with notable investors including Accel, Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.