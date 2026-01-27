International Day of education highlights youth-led transformation of India’s learning ecosystem

Bengaluru: The International Day of Education, observed globally on January 24, was marked this year with renewed focus on the role of young people in shaping future-ready learning systems, as education stakeholders across India reflected on the sector’s evolving priorities. Instituted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2018, the day underscores education as a fundamental human right and a cornerstone of inclusive growth and sustainable development, aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 4 that calls for quality education for all.

The 2026 theme, “The power of youth in co-creating education,” highlights the growing importance of learner participation in designing responsive, inclusive and innovation-driven education models. In India, where education remains central to social mobility, digital inclusion and workforce readiness, the observance gains added significance amid ongoing reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP). The policy’s emphasis on multidisciplinary learning, digital enablement and outcome-based education is reshaping how institutions prepare students for a rapidly changing global economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. N. Suman Kumar, Director, SVKM’s NMIMS Hyderabad Campus, said that Indian education is undergoing a significant transformation by blending innovation, inclusion and future readiness. “Education in India is emerging as a dynamic force that goes beyond traditional classrooms. Institutions are increasingly focused on building robust ecosystems that empower learners to become entrepreneurs, changemakers and global citizens,” he said.

Dr. Kumar noted that campuses are evolving into centres of capability, driven by sustainability, industry collaboration and research, while fostering cross-border knowledge exchange and global partnerships. He added that inclusive learning ecosystems, where diversity, equity and creativity intersect, are becoming catalysts for innovative solutions to societal and industry challenges.

As India witnesses rapid technological change and demographic shifts, educators and policymakers agree that meaningful youth engagement will be key to building education systems that are resilient and adaptable. The International Day of Education thus serves as a reminder that aligning global vision with local action, while integrating innovation with compassion, is essential to prepare future generations to lead responsibly and imaginatively in an interconnected world.