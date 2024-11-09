IPS, IAS lady officers take their fight to Supreme Court

Bengaluru: The legal battle between IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and IPS officer D Roopa has reached the Supreme Court. They have refused to compromise. A two-judge bench headed by Justice AS Oka conducted a lengthy hearing on Thursday and suggested that two senior officers bickering like this is not a good development and that both should compromise. It gave time to both of them to talk.

However, Rohini Sindhuri insisted on apology. D Roopa denied this. She did not budge from the judge request. Finally, the Supreme Court decided in the trial court itself. Thus, D Roopa has withdrawn its application.

IPS D Roopa Vs IAS Rohini Sinduri case was heard by Justice Abhay Oka in the Supreme Court. During the trial, the lawyer for the complainant D Roopa expressed his desire before the court to settle the case through mediation.

He also appealed for the appointment of mediators for the settlement of the case. But Rohini Sindhuri, who did not agree to arbitration, insisted that the decision should be made in the court itself. It is not healthy for the court and high officials to quarrel like this. If arbitration is not agreed to there is nothing we can do. We will have to decide on the merits of the case. Both are in court. Please take a stand on what to do. Can they talk to each other face to face? Or proposed whether a mutual compromise can be negotiated in the presence of senior advocates or retired judges. D Roopa agreed to this.

After some time, D Roopa told the court that the talks failed. The judge asked what was the reason for this. Roopa replied to this and said that I should apologize unconditionally to Rohini Sindhuri.

Isn’t it good? Apologize and resolve the issue. The court said that if they go according to law, it will be difficult for both of them. As Roopa D disagreed with this, She said mutual forgiveness wasneeded.