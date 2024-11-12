ISRO Chairman Lauds Karnataka’s Telescope Initiative for School Students

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Science and Technology Department’s initiative to provide telescopes to 833 residential high schools has received praise from Raghuram, who highlighted its potential to foster scientific curiosity and advancement in the state.

Addressing students at an interaction program organised by the Social Welfare Department, Mr. Somnath commended the initiative as a meaningful step toward nurturing an interest in science and technology among young learners. He noted that early exposure to space-related studies could broaden opportunities for students and inspire future careers in the field. The government’s commitment to this project underscores its vision for building a strong scientific community, he added.

Speaking at the event, Karnataka’s Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology Minister N.S. Boseraju reiterated the state’s focus on promoting scientific awareness and rational thinking, a priority of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s administration. In the initial phase, telescopes will be distributed to 833 residential schools as a means to encourage students to engage with space science and research. Minister Boseraju expressed hope that this initiative will inspire students to explore space and deepen their scientific interests.

In a ceremonial presentation, two residential schools were provided with telescopes at the event, which was also attended by the Minister of the Social Welfare Department.