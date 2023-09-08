JAIN College presents "Kalakriti 2023", an inter-collegiate fest embracing Art, Wisdom, and Freedom

Bengaluru: JAIN College, V V Puram, Department of Humanities powered by Knowledgeum is proud to host its much-anticipated inter-collegiate fest, "Kalakriti 2023" on 8 September. Kalakriti is a vibrant celebration of creativity, intellect and camaraderie, open to all Pre University students.

The fest was inaugurated by Dr. S N Nataraj, Principal, JAIN College, V V Puram along with Dr. Nalini Satishchandra, Principal, JAIN College, Jayanagar and Jagdish Chandra, Head of the Humanities Department, JAIN College, V V Puram. 200 + students from 15 + prestigious colleges of Bengaluru participated in the grand fest.

Kalakriti is more than just a fest but a unique platform that combines intellectual thoughts and artistic performances, offering students an innovative way to explore humanities. It is designed to educate, entertain, and engage students, fostering holistic development.







The fest is slated to feature 8 exciting events on one stage that are Adalat, Bijutsu Sekai, Parivartan Pitch, REELative, Dancemataz, Emoji Alaap, Neta of the Year and Mr/Ms Kalakriti.



As the event unfolds, the Principal of JAIN College, V V Puram, Dr. S N Nataraj said, “Kalakriti is the ultimate platform for students to unleash their creativity, showcase their talents, and embrace innovation. It's where students can paint their ideas, debate with conviction, dance with passion, and pitch solutions that make a difference. As we invite all PUC students to be a part of it, Kalakriti which in a way is a testament to our commitment to holistic education”.

Christ Junior College emerged as the overall champions of Kalakriti 2023 hosted by the Department of Humanities.