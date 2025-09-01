Jain rally at Dharmasthala affirms faith, Heggade welcomes SIT probe outcomes

Dharmasthala: Over 3,000 devotees in 600 vehicles converged at Dharmasthala on Sunday as part of a mass Jain rally culminating in the Dharmarakshana Samavesha.

The event saw Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade being felicitated by the community. Addressing the gathering, Heggade noted with satisfaction that the ongoing SIT investigation into sensitive issues was “helping truth come to light.” “This is a time when truth is tested, and we are glad facts are surfacing with fairness,” he observed.

The rally began from Belthangady Jainpete’s Ratnatraya Teerthakshetra, where devotees performed special rituals at three historic Jain basadis. The sacred offerings were presented to the Heggade family at Dharmasthala, underlining the community’s collective reverence. The procession echoed with slogans expressing loyalty and pride in the Dharmadhikari: “We stand with our leader,” “Our Heggade is our pride,” and “Our Heggade is our heritage.” Despite persistent rains, thousands joined the march with enthusiasm.

The spiritual gathering concluded with nine rounds of Panchanamaskara mantra chanting for world peace at both the Amritavarshini Auditorium and Chandranatha Swamy Basadi.

The presence of the extended Heggade family, including Hemavati V. Heggade, Surendra Kumar and family, Harshendra Kumar and family, added to the significance of