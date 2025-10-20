JDS protests in Hassan alleging insult to HDK at Hasanamba temple

Hassan: Tension prevailed near the Hasanamba temple on Sunday after Janata Dal (Secular) workers staged a protest alleging that Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was insulted during his visit for darshan. Led by MLA Swaroop Prakash, hundreds of JDS activists blocked the road and raised slogans against the Hassan district administration, accusing officials of showing disrespect to the senior leader.

According to sources, Kumaraswamy had arrived in Hassan to offer prayers at the Hasanamba temple, which is open to devotees for a few days every year. However, JDS workers alleged that the district administration failed to extend proper protocol and courtesy to the Union Minister during his visit. The party claimed that while the district in-charge minister and officials had made elaborate arrangements for others, they neglected to accord due respect to Kumaraswamy.

During the protest, MLA Swaroop Prakash lashed out at the officials, saying, “Hassan district owes much to Kumaraswamy’s contributions. The district administration’s attitude during his visit was shameful. The Deputy Commissioner behaved like an autocrat and failed to uphold basic administrative decorum. It is our misfortune that such an officer is posted here. The DC must tender a public apology for the insult meted out to our leader.”

The demonstration quickly intensified, leading to chaos near the temple premises. Protesters pushed barricades and tried to enter the temple complex, forcing the police to intervene. Vehicular traffic in the surrounding area was disrupted due to the sudden protest.

Raising slogans against the district in-charge minister, the Deputy Commissioner, and other officials, JDS workers demanded immediate action. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to bring the situation under control. Senior officials, including the Assistant Commissioner and administrative officer Maruthi, rushed to the spot to pacify the agitators.

The controversy stems from allegations that Kumaraswamy, despite being a Union Minister representing the district, was not given the official welcome or protocol extended to visiting dignitaries. Party workers claimed that only the Deputy Commissioner was present to receive him, and no other senior officers or local representatives accompanied the minister inside the temple premises.