JD(S) slams DKS over promise of land to Bihar association

Bengaluru: The Janata Dal (Secular) has launched a sharp attack on Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar after he promised to allot land in Bengaluru to the Bihar Association. Calling the move “vote bank appeasement politics,” the JDS accused the Congress government of “betraying Kannadigas for electoral gains.”

In a fiery post on its official X handle, the JDS wrote, “Congress leaders who shout ‘Our taxes, our rights’ — what should we call your hypocrisy now? Shame on you for trying to gift land belonging to Kannadigas to migrants just for votes.”

The post went on to allege that the Congress is prioritizing “high command slavery” over protecting the interests of local citizens. “Instead of safeguarding Kannadigas, you are indulging in appeasement politics for the sake of Hindi-speaking voters.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar once accused Biharis of snatching jobs from local youth. Now, to win Bihar elections, you promise them land in Bengaluru — a symbol of Congress’s double standards,” the JDS statement read.

The controversy stems from DK Shivakumar’s recent assurance during an interaction with members of the Bihar community in Bengaluru. The Deputy CM said, “If not for Biharis, Bengaluru wouldn’t have its finest buildings. Hence, land will be allotted to the Bihar Association in the city.”

Shivakumar also urged construction firms and contractors to grant three days’ leave to Bihari workers so they could return home and vote in the upcoming Bihar elections.

The JDS has accused the Congress of using Karnataka’s resources and taxpayers’ money to run its “vote bank politics.” The party alleged that the Congress leadership was “bending over backwards” to please non-Kannadiga communities for political benefit, instead of focusing on employment and development for local youth.

The statement has sparked intense political debate across Karnataka, with opposition parties framing it as yet another example of Congress’s “appeasement politics” ahead of key elections.