JOGO Health and Mayo Clinic Collaborate to Advance Treatment for Tremors

Bengaluru: JOGO Health, a prescription digital therapeutics company headquartered in New Jersey, USA has announced a collaboration with Mayo Clinic aimed at advancing the understanding and treatment of various tremors like Parkinsons tremors, functional tremors (FT) and essential tremors (ET). Under the new partnership, combining medical analysis and device development expertise, the two entities seek to pioneer AI-driven digital therapeutics for these conditions.



The joint study will focus on developing specialized treatments particularly for functional tremors, which currently lack effective medical therapy options and often require patients to take extended time off work or school. Mayo Clinic has a financial stake in the technology mentioned here, using revenue generated to advance its nonprofit commitment to patient care, education, and research. The collaborative study, set to commence in September 2024. JOGO, has already demonstrated early success in treating Parkinsons disease.

Movement disorders including tremors constitute a major burden among the neurological disorders in India. Based on the study by Prashant et al. the prevalence of tremors in India is 7.7%.

Gary Krasilovsky, Chief Scientific Officer of JOGO Health, commented Our present experience in helping patients with various forms of tremor has been very positive. We hope this collaborative study will reveal significant results that support our previous findings and help expand treatment options.

JOGO Healths CEO, Sanjai Murali, stated, Im excited about the confluence of Mayo Clinics expertise in tremors and JOGOs expertise in EMG Biofeedback modality to develop specialized treatments for tremors. This has the potential to help millions of patients who do not have effective treatment options.

JOGO incorporated a patented AI-driven wearable sensor applying the science of EMG Biofeedback facilitating neuroplasticity. JOGO is a non-invasive, portable, wireless digital device that is 510K exempted by the US FDA.

JOGO Health has operations in India at 10 major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata. JOGO Clinic,Chennai(Adyar) which is also worlds 1st JCI Accredited Comprehensive Rehab Centre. JOGO Health intends to expand its services to 20 cities by 2025..