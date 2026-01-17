Joyalukkas ‘Brilliance Diamond Jewellery Show’ in Bengaluru from 16th January to 1st February, 2026

Bengaluru: The world’s favourite jeweller, Joyalukkas, is all set to mesmerise Bengaluru with the Brilliance Diamond Jewellery Show, from 16th January 2026 at its MG Road, Bengaluru showroom.

This exclusive showcase promises an extraordinary celebration of artistry, elegance, and innovation in diamond jewellery. Featuring an exquisite range that spans opulent bridal statements to refined contemporary designs for everyday wear, the exhibition brings together timeless craftsmanship and modern sensibilities. Each creation reflects exceptional detailing and design excellence, available only for a limited period during the show.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman & Managing Director of Joyalukkas Group, said: “The Brilliance Diamond Jewellery Show celebrates our commitment to excellence and our passion for creating jewellery that resonates with elegance and individuality. Bengaluru has always been special to us, and we are delighted to present this exclusive collection to our customers, offering them an opportunity to experience diamonds in their most brilliant form.”

Adding to the allure of the exhibition, customers will receive a free gold coin with every purchase of diamond jewellery worth ₹1 lakh and above during the show period, making the celebration even more rewarding. The Brilliance Diamond Jewellery Show will be held exclusively at the Joyalukkas MG Road showroom in Bengaluru until 1st February 2026. Jewellery connoisseurs and patrons are invited to immerse themselves in a world of dazzling diamonds, where every piece embodies luxury, emotion, and timeless beauty.