Karnataka a role model in tackling Covid-19: Governor Vajubhai Vala

Bengaluru: Heaping praise on the Yediyurappa government for handling the Covid-19 pandemic effectively, Governor Vajubhai Vala said on Tuesday that Karnataka emerged as a role model for its fight against the virus in the country.

In his address after unfurling the tricolour to mark the 72nd Republic Day at the Manekshaw Parade Ground here, the Governor said that the world faced a never-seen challenge of tackling an invisible enemy called novel coronavirus.

Vajubhai Vala said the Karnataka government used technology in a praiseworthy manner in monitoring those who were quarantined.

"Karnataka's fight against coronavirus is commendable and it is using technology to quarantine people. The Apthamitra helpline for Covid-19 patients is another praiseworthy tool used by the government to reach out to victims. In this invisible battle, it succeeded in containing the pandemic. Now, we have stepped into the new year with new spirit and hope. I feel proud that Karnataka has succeeded in reducing the effect of pandemic," he said.

"During the pandemic, 63.59 lakh people in the State were given a financial assistance of Rs 5,300 each. The beneficiaries include farmers, autorickshaw drivers, weavers and members of the unorganised sector," the Governor said, adding that police and defence personnel did a commendable job by carrying out major rescue operations last year during the floods in the State.

Governor Vala, who wore a traditional Gujarati turban on the occasion, greeted the State's people and said that he dedicated the Republic Day ceremony to the human spirit.

"We have used this crisis opportunity to enhance our capacity and increase our health infrastructure, PPE kits and ventilators which is in resonance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

He pointed out that India had not only begun to produce the corona vaccines but also exporting them.

"This is a significant step in our country's progress. Prime Minister Modi launched the vaccine drive on January 16 and Karnataka, in cooperation with the central government, took steps to deliver the vaccine to every nook and corner of the state," the Governor said.

Heaping praise on frontline Corona Warriors, Vala said those who strove hard to contain the pandemic were the real heroes. "I thank them all. I also thank the people who worked during floods and other disasters in the state," he said. Due to the prevailing pandemic, the Republic Day event was restricted to 45 minutes with a march past by 21 contingents of 750 policemen. No cultural shows or tableaux were held. The centre of attraction this year was the participation of the Dog Squad. Along with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his ministerial colleagues and senior government and police officials also participated in the event.