Karnataka Assembly In Uproar After Congress MLA’s ‘Father Of The Nation’ Dig At BJP Leadership

The Karnataka Assembly witnessed heated scenes on Tuesday after Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar made a sharp, sarcastic remark targeting the BJP’s recent leadership change. Referring to the transition from JP Nadda to Nitin Nabin as BJP chief, Eshwar’s comment sparked strong objections from BJP members, forcing the Speaker to step in.

Eshwar narrated a hypothetical scenario in which he said he would answer Mahatma Gandhi when asked about the Father of the Nation. He then mocked the BJP by suggesting that, for the Leader of Opposition, the answer would change weekly — from JP Nadda earlier to Nitin Nabin now. The remark immediately drew protests from BJP legislators, who objected to the comparison and disrupted proceedings.

The comments came shortly after Nitin Nabin, a five-time MLA from Bihar’s Bankipur constituency, assumed charge as BJP president, replacing JP Nadda, who now serves as a Union Minister. At 45, Nabin is the youngest person to hold the post and has been praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his organisational skills.

Nabin is credited with playing a key role in BJP’s electoral success in Chhattisgarh, including a strong performance in the 2023 Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. His appointment followed his stint as BJP’s working president and earlier roles in the Bihar government, where he handled road construction and urban development portfolios.

While the Congress has criticised his elevation, alleging the absence of internal elections and concentration of power within the BJP’s top leadership, the party has dismissed these claims, maintaining that the leadership change was an internal organisational decision.